More than 1,000 queue for food in rich Geneva amid virus shutdown
SEE ALSO: KQ suspends Rome- Geneva flights over coronavirus pandemicMore than 1.1 million people were at risk of poverty, which means they have less than 60 per cent of the median income, which was 6,538 Swiss francs ($6,736) for a full-time job in 2018. “I think a lot people are aware of this, but it is different to see this with your own eyes,” said Silvana Matromatteo, head of the aid group Geneva Solidarity Caravan. “We had people in tears who said ‘It is not possible that it is happening in my country’.” Patrick Wieland, chief of mission for the Doctors Without Borders group, said a survey last week showed just over half the food recipients interviewed were undocumented, while others had attained legal status, were Swiss or were seeking asylum.
