Airbnb cuts 1,900 jobs as coronavirus hits home rentals
SEE ALSO: Airbnb lowers internal valuation to Sh2.7 trillion as coronavirus hits bookings: sourceIn late March, it suspended its marketing activities to save $800 million in 2020 and informed workers that its founders will take no salary for the next six months while top executives would take a 50 per cent cut. Last month, Airbnb said private equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners would invest $1 billion in the startup, raising its cash reserves to around $4 billion. The fund would be used to attract more hosts or homeowners who list their properties for rent on its platform, Airbnb had said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.