Fanisi pumps Sh268m into school
St Bakhita opened its doors as a Kindergarten with 35 students in 2003. Today, the school has three campuses in South B, Sabaki and Eagle plains residential estate. The investment in St Bakhita Schools is Fanisi's third venture within the education sector. In 2011, the private equity fund began its foray into the education sector by acquiring a stake in Hillcrest International Schools through the Fanisi Fund I. It exited Hillcrest last year.
In 2018, Fanisi invested in Kitengela International Schools. St Bhakita founder Felista Mutinda urged the private sector to emulate Fanisi Capital's example and invest more in the education sector. "This investment by Fanisi will give us a strong financial footing," she said.
