Banks extend repayment period of loans worth Sh9.9 billion, says CBK
SEE ALSO: Cooperative Bank plans to acquire Jamii BoraGovernor Njoroge said the move would alleviate the adverse economic effects borrowers may face due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at an online post-Monetary Policy Committee press briefing on Thursday, the governor noted the far-reaching effects of the virus on Kenya’s economy noting that it will slow growth in 2020 to 2.3 per cent or even below from 5.4 per cent growth recorded last year. In support of his argument, the governor said already sectors such as the accommodation, transport and agriculture have contracted by 50, 10 and 2 per cent respectively. However, sectors such as ICT and health are expanding.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We expect 2021 to be a rebound, currently the estimate is 6.4 per cent,” Njoroge told a virtual news conference.
The current account deficit is seen at 5.6 per cent of GDP in 2021 compared with 5.8 per cent in 2020, he said. The governor also expects Diaspora remittances to slow in the month of April by between 12-15 per cent down from an increase of 229 million US dollars witnessed in March. Kenyans living in the United Kingdom, United States of America sent home the bulk of the money, other destinations such as the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Mauritius recorded a decline.
SEE ALSO: MP wants Parliament to probe mobile lenders over alleged irregularitiesMeanwhile, the financial sector regulator has warned digital lenders to accept to be regulated or find an alternative market to operate. The warning comes weeks after it ordered some of the operators banned unregulated digital and credit only lenders from submitting names of loan defaulters for blacklisting at the Credit Reference Bureaus (CRB). In a statement, CBK explained that the withdrawal is in response to numerous public complaints about misuse of the Credit Information Sharing System (CIS) by the above-mentioned lenders and particularly poor response to customer response. “With immediate effect, CBK has withdrawn the approvals granted to unregulated digital (mobile-based) and credit-only lenders as third party credit information providers to CRBs,” CBK said on April 14
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.