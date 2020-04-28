KRA releases new tax rates as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenya Revenue Authority has released the new monthly and annual tax rates in deducting and remitting Pay As You Earn(PAYE) taxes on salaries and pensions of employees in Kenya.This comes after Parliament finally enacted into law the reduced rates of tax last Wednesday as proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 25.All employers who are yet to pay their employees for the month of April 2020 should therefore effect the enacted changes, according to the directive by KRA. This means that employees earning Sh24,000 and below will now be taxed 10 per cent or PAYE. Those earning above Sh24,000 but below Sh40,667 will pay 15 per cent PAYE. Employees earning above Sh40,667 but below Sh57,334 will pay 20 per cent, while those earning anything above Sh57,334 will pay 25 per cent for PAYE. All employees will get a Sh2,400 tax relief monthly. This means the tax for PAYE paid out by those earning Sh24,000 and below will be cancelled, hence they will get 100 per cent tax relief as per the President's directive. The new tax rates for pensions of those getting Sh400,000 and below will be 10 per cent, whereas above Sh400,000 but below Sh800,000 will be 15 per cent. 20 per cent will be deducted for those earning more than sh800,000 but below Sh12,000, while anything above Sh12,000 will be deducted 25 per cent.

SEE ALSO: KRA wins tax evasion scheme suit

The due date for the remittance of PAYE taxes and taxes on pensions however remains to be on or before the 9th day of the next month.

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.