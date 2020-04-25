Tough task for KRA to collect Sh500b amid economic dip
SEE ALSO: KRA wins tax evasion scheme suitHowever, KRA - which has been missing its targets for years now - is expected to struggle at a time when the government’s stringent measures to curb the spread of the viral disease have brought the economy to a standstill. To turbo-charge the economy, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has offered a number of tax incentives which, combined with a tough business environment, have led to an underperformance in almost all tax heads. “At the same time, other domestic taxes have shrunk due to declined incomes and depressed consumption as the government enhanced Covid-19 containment measures that restricted movement of persons within four counties and the rest of the country,” said National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Revised downwards Treasury has since revised downwards the economic growth for this year to less than three per cent while the Central Bank of Kenya expects the economy to grow by 3.4 per cent, down from 6.2 per cent.
SEE ALSO: How KRA collecting city revenue will affect youThe International Monetary Fund has projected the economy to grow by one per cent before picking up to 6.1 per cent next year. Despite a number of financial commitments, especially from donor partners, there were no major changes in other revenue streams, according to the Treasury report, with loans from bilateral and foreign organisations rising to Sh24.3 billion in March from Sh21.4 in the previous month. It is within this period that the Exchequer received Sh1 billion from the World Bank to help boost the country’s health system to deal with Covid-19. Domestic loans increased by seven per cent to Sh405.1 billion from Sh378.4 billion that was collected in February. Following the second supplementary budget estimates, net domestic financing - debt borrowed for budgetary support and which does not include loans used to repay other loans - has been revised to Sh321.1 billion from Sh300.7 billion.
SEE ALSO: KRA boss wants DPP to stop his prosecution over KPA scamNet foreign financing is projected at Sh339.8 billion with Treasury avoiding the expensive Eurobond for the first time.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.