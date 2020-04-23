Farm produce trucks to get clearance from food agency
SEE ALSO: Muranga County MCAs recommend redrafting of avocado billThe drivers and crew in the vehicles will also be required to submit their personal details to the regulator for approval. Mr Muriithi said the new measures will help expose those masquerading as transporters of farm produce to hoodwink police at roadblocks. “It has been learnt that some rogue traders have been ferrying passengers across the roadblocks mounted to stop the spread of Covid-19,” said Muriithi.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Vehicles found without stickers, he said, would be impounded and the crew charged in court.
Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.