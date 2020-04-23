Farm produce trucks to get clearance from food agency

Transporters ferrying farm produce will require certification from the Agriculture Food Authority (AFA) to pass through police roadblocks.In a circular to departments dealing with crops, AFA Interim Director General Anthony Muriithi also ordered that photographs of trucks and their registration numbers be supplied to the authority. “The stickers will facilitate transportation of agricultural produce destined for export and other markets across the country,” read part of the circular. Dealers transporting seedlings for planting across counties are also required to apply for the stickers.

The drivers and crew in the vehicles will also be required to submit their personal details to the regulator for approval. Mr Muriithi said the new measures will help expose those masquerading as transporters of farm produce to hoodwink police at roadblocks. “It has been learnt that some rogue traders have been ferrying passengers across the roadblocks mounted to stop the spread of Covid-19,” said Muriithi.

Vehicles found without stickers, he said, would be impounded and the crew charged in court.

