Firm provides free online science and technology classes

Mastercard has introduced a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum through a suite of new online, creative educational resources. The programme has been designed to help parents and teachers engage and inspire kids from ages eight to 12.This means that teachers and parents can now download lessons to help students learn about STEM topics from the comfort of their homes. These activities are built on global science and maths standards – and incorporate technology and innovation – to enable children discover a range of STEM careers, such as Fraud Detective, Data Scientist and Software Engineer. Now in its sixth year, Girls4Tech has engaged more than 800,000 students across the globe – including more than a 200 in Kenya - through inquiry-based activities and real-world challenges, all with the goal of inspiring more girls to pursue STEM careers and reduce the gender gap in these fields. “We know that these are challenging times for parents and teachers on many fronts and hope that these learning resources are a fun way to engage and inspire kids about STEM while at home,” said Ifeoma Dozie, Director, Marketing and Communications, Mastercard Sub-Saharan Africa. “The easy access to the website enhances what we’ve done in our many workshops across Kenya. We look forward to building on both efforts when it’s once again safe to gather in person,” she added. New activities will be posted on a weekly basis on the Girls4Tech platforms. All lessons, which are currently available in English, are designed for students to work independently, even though materials are also available for teachers to guide students with online sessions. Due to the evolution of technological skills, a new curriculum was launched in 2019 to give students deeper exposure to the growing fields of cybersecurity and AI through Girls4Tech Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. Girls4Tech programs also extend to girls aged between 13 and 16.

