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Senator Murungi accuses colleagues of blocking removal of Miraa from drugs list

By Phares Mutembei | Nov. 14, 2026
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Meru Senator Kathuri Murungihis Bill is meant to remove the stimulant crop from the drugs and psychotropic substances category, and unlock its full economic potential, including value addition. [File, Standard]

Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi has accused his colleagues from the Coast and North Eastern regions of allegedly blocking the removal of Miraa from the drugs list.

While speaking on Muuga FM morning interview Murungi said his colleagues from the two regions stand in the way of removing Miraa Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Senate Deputy Speaker said his Bill, which is already on the floor of the house, is meant to remove the stimulant crop from the drugs and psychotropic substances category and unlock its full economic potential, including value addition.

"Unfortunately, the Bill is being opposed by senators from Coast and North Eastern. That is a change," he said, noting that his target is to ensure the Miraa is removed from the Act for farmers to benefit.

"We want it removed from the NACADA list that categorises it as a drug. So that we can also pursue value addition and put more money in farmers' pockets," the senator said.

He said removal of Miraa from the Act will go to address the challenge of export markets as farmers will be able to earn from its value addition locally.

Nyambene Miraa Farmers and Traders Association (Nyamita) presented their issues to President William Ruto over the inclusion of Miraa in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act during the Agriculture and Food Systems Summit 2026.

The association argued that the continued inclusion of Miraa in the Act has stalled the development of the Miraa industry and prevented value addition.

Nyamita has twice written to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, requesting to know the fate of the proposed amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act which seeks to remove Miraa (Khat) from its scope.

The first letter to the Senate Speaker was on December last year, and nearly a year letter Nyamita has written another, after failing to get a response.

Nyamita Chairman Kimathi Munjuri said the association needed a 'definitive' update and a 'way forward' on the proposed amendment, to unlock the crop's full potential.

"In our letter we sought reassurance that the Amendment Bill as drafted and tabled through our senator Kathuri Murungi, would effectively, legally and in all interpretations exclude Miraa in its natural form, and secondly, the status of the Bill then. We are yet to get your reply," the second letter to the Speaker says.

Mr Munjuri said it was then that the said differences between the Senate and National Assembly were revealed to them.

"In his response, the President indicated that the proposed amendment had encountered differences involving the National Assembly, the Senate and certain government agencies, which had delayed its progress, and that the matter was being addressed," the association said in the letter.

Munjuri said the uncertainty surrounding the proposed law change was a matter of serious concern to the association and the entire Miraa value chain.

"We wish to emphasise that this amendment is not merely a legislative preference for our association. It is a matter of fundamental importance to the legal recognition, development, investment, value addition and sustainable growth of the Miraa Industry," he said.

In addition to their request to be told the current legislative and administrative status of the proposed amendment, Nyamita want to know the specific issues or institutional differences that remain unresolved and are holding back its progress, and steps being taken to bring the amendment to its conclusion.

"The continued inclusion of Miraa under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act creates uncertainty and undermines the industry's efforts to unlock its full economic potential," Munjuri said.

The association is made of thousands of farmers, harvesters, graders, aggregators, loaders, transporters, traders and consumers across 28 counties.

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Related Topics

Miraa Farming Miraa Politics Miraa Bill Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act
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