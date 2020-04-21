State can use debt relief to lift local firms
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.CS Maina said the government is in talks with the motor sector to start the production of ventilators, providing yet another opportunity for Kenyan companies to step up the manufacturing of inputs to battle the pandemic. Other diseases The government should, therefore, underwrite the investment required to manufacture the ventilators. The fact that the pandemic is still in its early stages in Africa and is yet to peak gives us a chance to stockpile these vital medical inputs locally while we still can. Ventilators are essential in the treatment of other respiratory diseases, which should spur manufacturers to go beyond the call of duty and produce for the larger regional and continental market. This proposition is bolstered by reports that the discovery of a cure or vaccine is, conservatively, between 18 months and two years away. The government should also engage the various actors in the medical field to come up with testing kits locally because their availability holds the key to combating the virus. The State could also gain production rights for the testing kits from overseas companies to meet local and export demand. Who knows? These developments could open the door to Kenya eventually becoming a regional pharmaceutical hub. [Mbatau wa Ngai; [email protected]]
