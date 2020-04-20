How fraudsters are scamming Kenyans during pandemic
"Messages accompanying such links are enticingly packaged with captivating words meant to prompt potential but unsuspecting victims to click onto them with a promise of getting something declared therein. Such links have largely been found to be infected with malware that triggers mining of personal information, passwords, photos, contacts among other valuables that are subsequently used to extort, for cyber bullying, stealing of finances among other ills." 2. Online shopping The DCI has also urged Kenyans to be on the lookout for online shops that could use their information for fraud purposes. "In other instances, online shops purporting to sell sanitizers, PPE including facemasks and shields are on the rise. As payments for such items are being made, we urge more vigilance hence discourage use of Free Wi-Fi, purchase of substandard items, fraud, particularly haring financial & personal information," says DCI. 3. Home deliveries As quarantine and curfew measures set in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 took effect, more people have opted to purchase their essentials online and then have them delivered to their doorsteps. DCI has urges Kenyans to be more vigilant and avoid being robbed saying, "For door step deliveries, we warn that some may be done by criminals, who deliver products that are treated with sleep inducers and/or drugs meant to stupefy, after which victims may lose their valuables."
