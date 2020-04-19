Tourism agency pushes for State support

The Global Tourism Crisis Committee has backed the World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) rallying cry for governments to “go beyond words” and begin taking decisive action to safeguard millions of jobs under threat as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.The Crisis Committee was convened by the UNWTO in response to the pandemic. With tourism among the worst affected of all major economic sectors, the agency also warns of the social and development toll the economic impact might have. UNWTO is taking the lead in ensuring governments do all they can to safeguard livelihoods and shield the most vulnerable members of society. In the third meeting of the committee, the tourism agency urged members to increase pressure on world leaders to rethink tax policies and employment policies relating to the sector and to help make sure businesses survive to help drive wider recovery efforts.“This call to action comes as decision makers come under mounting pressure to take concrete steps to help combat Covid-19,” UNWTO said in a statement.

The committee meeting was also held against the backdrop of the Saudi Presidency of the G20 calling on governments, private organisations and philanthropists to contribute a collective $8 billion (Sh848 billion) to address the existing financing gap and properly address the pandemic. UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili said the crisis had shown the strength of solidarity across borders. “But nice words and gestures will not protect jobs or help the many millions of people whose lives are dependent on a thriving tourism sector. Governments have an opportunity to recognise tourism’s unique ability to not only provide employment but to drive equality and inclusivity,” he said.

