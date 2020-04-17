Shoprite closes up shop at Waterfront Karen Mall, 104 employees to lose jobs

104 employees will lose their jobs as Shoprite announces plans to shut down their business at Waterfront Karen Mall within a month.In a letter to the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers (KUCFW), the South African giant retailer said that the “Endeavour to continue trading at the Waterfront branch is no longer viable.” Employees will have their services terminated on May 20, 2020, as a letter from Shoprite indicates. “It is contemplated that the intended date of termination on account of redundancy will be 20 May 2020.

SEE ALSO: Massmart could cut 1,440 jobs

“It should be noted that the branch will cease trading operations on a sooner date but this will not prejudice you as you will continue to tender your services at same branch until termination date,” the letter reads.The Waterfront Karen has however assured customers that their needs will be met through other retailers at the Mall.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

“The Management of The Waterfront Karen mall is in receipt of a vacate notice by one of our anchor supermarkets, Shoprite Kenya. We would like to assure our customers that their shopping requirements will continue to be met through our other grocers, Game supermarket,“ read a letter from the Mall. “Following the industry’s experience from the closure of one the largest supermarket chains, it was our strategy right from the onset to offer you enhanced variety through more than one anchor in order to cushion consumers and retailers against loss of traffic as result of such closure,” said Waterfront Karen Mall.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.