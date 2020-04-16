Uhuru announces more interventions in fight against Covid-19

President Uhuru Kenyatta

The government has announced more measures to tame the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta disclosed that an additional nine people tested positive of the virus bringing the national tally to 234. Eleven people have died from the virus so far and another 53 have turned negative. He said his government has added additional measures targeting counties and vulnerable people in the society. He ordered the Public service and health ministry to develop a welfare package for health workers; the plan should include action by medical insurance companies to cover medical officers.

“The National government has also released Sh8.5 billion to elderly persons and Sh500 million that was in arrears has been released to persons with severe disabilities,” he said. “The national government has also released an additional Sh5 billion to counties to cushion vulnerable Kenyans. Piloting of the fund will be done in Nairobi.” To further protect vulnerable Kenyans, the president said needy households have already been identified in Nairobi and will receive the weekly covid-19 stipend. The piloting of the programme started last week in Nairobi.

Following the new measures, Kenya’s 47 devolved units will also receive a three-month waiver from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), money to be channeled in buying locally made personal protective equipment (PPEs). Previous interventions by the government in fight against the virus include the provision of 100 percent tax relief for individuals earning gross monthly income up to Sh24,000, reducing the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) and resident corporate income tax rates to 25 percent from 30 percent.

State also has reduced the income tax rate to 1 percent from 3 percent for SMEs and also slashed the VAT rate to 14 percent from 16 percent, effective April. Early April, Uhuru called for the acceleration of payments for VAT refund claims up to Sh10 billion. The President called on parliament to consider legislative proposals before the house to ease tax burden for Kenyans and strengthen the economy during the period. He also mentioned that the government has a wider plan on post covid-19 economic recovery. Meanwhile the newly formed Covid-19 Emergency Fund is nearly hitting the Sh1 billion mark.

The private sector led Fund was initiated to gather resources for fighting the spread and impact of the virus.

