A larger wave of locusts threatens region's food security
SEE ALSO: Explainer: Understanding desert locustsA failed garden of cassava, a local staple, means hunger. Such worries in the village are reflected across a large part of East Africa, including Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan. The swarms have also been sighted in Djibouti, Eritrea, Tanzania and Congo. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation has called the locust outbreak, caused in part by climate change, "an unprecedented threat” to food security and livelihoods. “The current situation in East Africa remains extremely alarming as ... an increasing number of new swarms are forming in Kenya, southern Ethiopia and Somalia,” a new FAO assessment said. The UN has raised its aid appeal from Sh7.6 billion to Sh15.3 billion. The locusts are “invading the Eastern Africa region in large swarms like never seen before," the Climate Prediction and Application Centrer said. The “young adults,” eat more than the adult ones, said Kenneth Mwangi, a satellite analyst at the centre.
