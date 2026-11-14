Governor Mutula's Israel visit opens five strategic partnerships for Makueni

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One of the major gains from the visit is a partnership with the Hadassah Medical Organisation, which will see Makueni host a paediatric emergency medicine training programme. [GPS]

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr's recent visit to Israel has opened up five strategic partnership opportunities expected to transform the county's healthcare, water security, digital governance, youth innovation and road safety sectors.

The opportunities emerged during the Governor's participation in the 35th International Mayors Conference held in Israel between November 8 and 12, 2026, where leaders from different parts of the world explored how technology and artificial intelligence can improve governance and public service delivery.

The five-day conference, convened by the American Jewish Congress under the theme Tech and AI: Empowering the Cities of Tomorrow, brought together mayors, government officials, technology companies and innovators.

One of the major gains from the visit is a partnership with the Hadassah Medical Organisation, facilitated by Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV), which will see Makueni host a paediatric emergency medicine training programme from November 30 to December 2.

The county is also expected to be unveiled as Kenya's Centre of Excellence in Paediatric Emergency Medicine Training.

One of the major gains from the visit is a partnership with the Hadassah Medical Organisation, which will see Makueni host a paediatric emergency medicine training programme. [GPS]

The programme seeks to strengthen the capacity of healthcare workers in handling critically ill and injured children, with further discussions focusing on medical fellowships for local professionals, medical exchange programmes and the introduction of artificial intelligence-based medical technologies.

During the visit, Mutula and his delegation toured Hadassah's medical facilities, where they were exposed to advanced technologies, including robotic, artificial intelligence-enabled and virtual reality medical equipment.

The Governor also held discussions with the organisation's Director General, Professor Yoram Weiss, and paediatric specialists on opportunities for collaboration.

In the water sector, the county entered discussions with IDE Technologies to explore modern solutions to address underground water salinity and improve the treatment of River Athi water, one of Makueni's major water sources.

The delegation visited IDE Technologies' Veridis desalination facility, where it examined technologies that could help the county address persistent water security challenges.

The engagements are expected to open discussions on the adoption of advanced desalination and water treatment systems to improve access to safe water.

Digital governance and cybersecurity also featured prominently, with technology companies Check Point and Zencity emerging as potential partners.

The proposed collaborations will focus on protecting county information systems and residents' personal data while using artificial intelligence to analyse public feedback and improve service delivery.

The engagements are linked to Makueni's ambition to automate 80 per cent of its county services and integrate previously disconnected systems into a single, efficient and responsive government platform.

The Governor's visit also opened opportunities for young people through engagements with technology and innovation ecosystems, including Check Point, Darwin and Zencity, as well as the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ecosystem.

The discussions explored opportunities for start-up mentorship, access to financing, market linkages, technical capacity-building, international exposure and innovation boot camps.

Education was another area of interest, with the delegation visiting Alfa AI School in Ramat Gan to explore how advanced information and communication technology and artificial intelligence could be integrated into Early Childhood Development and Education centres.

The proposed areas of cooperation include teacher training and school twinning programmes aimed at exposing learners and educators to emerging technologies. The engagements are expected to open discussions on the adoption of advanced desalination and water treatment systems to improve access to safe water. [GPS]

On road safety, the county held engagements with mobility technology companies Mobileye and NoTraffic to explore artificial intelligence-powered solutions for road safety, particularly in managing the county's vehicle fleet, alongside intelligent traffic management systems for municipal administration.

Beyond the development-focused engagements, Mutula held high-level diplomatic discussions, including a one-on-one exchange with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

He also delivered a keynote address at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and participated in a remembrance ceremony at Yad Vashem, where he lit the flame of remembrance.

The delegation further visited the Nova memorial site and Sderot in southern Israel, gaining insights into emergency preparedness, community resilience and reconstruction following the October 7 attacks.

The engagements were facilitated through diplomatic connections involving Israel's Ambassador to Kenya, Gideon Behar, and American Jewish Congress President Daniel Rosen.

The proposed partnerships now present Makueni with opportunities to tap into international expertise and technology as it seeks to modernise public services and address longstanding development challenges.

However, their eventual impact will depend on how the proposed collaborations are translated into concrete projects and implemented at the county level.