Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Man linked to murder of Kitengela tenant over Sh1,500 rent arrears arrested

By Peterson Githaiga | Nov. 14, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police officers arrive at the scene where a house agent killed a tenant over Sh1,500 rent arrears at Nookopir area in Kitengela, Kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

A man linked to the murder of a tenant in Kitengela, Kajiado County, over Sh1,500 rent arrears has been arrested.

The man, a house agent, is said to have fatally assaulted the deceased, who was his tenant, following a dispute over the arrears, in an incident that has sparked outrage among residents.

Identified as Shadrack Sankan Saita, alias Maasai, the suspect was arrested today after voluntarily presenting himself at Kitengela Police Station, where he reportedly sought to make a report claiming that he assaulted another man.

Police officers became suspicious of his account and subsequently took him into custody as investigations into the fatal incident intensified.

A senior police officer at the station confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect had walked into the station seeking to record an occurrence book (OB) report.

"It's true we have him in our custody. The man brought himself to the police station and requested to make a report that he had assaulted another man. That is when we arrested him," the officer said.

Isinya Sub-County Police Commander Simon Lakitali confirmed that the suspect would be arraigned before a Kajiado court on Monday, where he is expected to face a murder charge.

Lakitali expressed shock over the circumstances surrounding the killing, questioning why a dispute involving such a small amount of money would end in the loss of a human life.

"It's very unfortunate. How do you kill someone because of unpaid rent? We should learn to resolve our differences peacefully instead of resorting to violence," said Lakitali.

The police boss appealed to landlords, house agents and tenants to exercise restraint when handling rental disputes, warning residents against taking the law into their own hands.

He urged members of the public to seek lawful channels of resolving disagreements rather than engaging in physical confrontations that could lead to tragic consequences.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Maurice Otieno, reportedly died instantly after being attacked with a hammer during a confrontation with the suspected agent on Friday morning.

According to neighbours who witnessed the disturbing incident, the disagreement began when the agent arrived at the premises and demanded an explanation from Otieno over his failure to clear his October rent arrears amounting to Sh1,500.

Otieno reportedly pleaded with the agent, explaining that he was expecting his salary later in the afternoon and would settle the outstanding rent once he received the money.

However, what initially appeared to be an ordinary disagreement over rent allegedly escalated into a deadly confrontation.

Neighbours told The Standard that the agent briefly left the premises following the disagreement, only to return shortly afterwards allegedly armed with a hammer.

They claimed that the suspect confronted Otieno again before hitting him on the head with the blunt weapon as the two men engaged in a physical struggle.

"The tenant had explained that he did not have the money at that particular moment but had promised to pay in the afternoon after receiving his salary.

We were shocked when the agent returned and the situation turned violent," one of the neighbours said.

Another resident described the incident as horrifying, saying nobody expected a disagreement over such a small amount of money to end in death.

"We heard commotion and shortly afterwards realised that something terrible had happened. The tenant had been attacked and was lying helpless. It was difficult to believe that someone could lose his life over Sh1,500," the neighbour said.

The killing has renewed concerns over the growing tensions between landlords, property agents and tenants, particularly in rapidly expanding residential areas such as Kitengela, where rental housing has become a major source of livelihood for property owners and agents.

Residents said disagreements over rent payments should never be allowed to degenerate into violence, urging property managers to embrace dialogue and follow established legal procedures when dealing with tenants facing financial difficulties.

The arrest of the suspect is expected to provide investigators with an opportunity to establish the events leading to the killing and gather further evidence from witnesses.

For Otieno's family, what began as an ordinary Friday morning has ended in devastating loss, while the community is left grappling with another painful reminder of the consequences of uncontrolled anger and violence.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kitengela Tenant Murder Kitengela Tenant Murder Suspect Kitengela Tenant Murder Probe Kitengela Fatal Rent Dispute
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo Musyoka at a crossroads: Fight in opposition or join Ruto?
Kalonzo Musyoka at a crossroads: Fight in opposition or join Ruto?
Politics
By Erastus Mulwa
1 hr ago
What 'sober' Kenyans say about Ruto's record after Uhuru spat
Politics
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji
1 hr ago
10 dead in 24 hours as Nairobi construction collapses continue
Nairobi
By  Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Newton Kimaiyo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

What 'sober' Kenyans say about Ruto's record after Uhuru spat
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 1 hr ago
What 'sober' Kenyans say about Ruto's record after Uhuru spat
10 dead in 24 hours as Nairobi construction collapses continue
By  Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Newton Kimaiyo 1 hr ago
10 dead in 24 hours as Nairobi construction collapses continue
Kalonzo Musyoka at a crossroads: Fight in opposition or join Ruto?
By Erastus Mulwa 1 hr ago
Kalonzo Musyoka at a crossroads: Fight in opposition or join Ruto?
Opposition principals face pressure to settle on Ruto challenger
By Amos Kiarie 1 hr ago
Opposition principals face pressure to settle on Ruto challenger
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved