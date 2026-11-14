Man linked to murder of Kitengela tenant over Sh1,500 rent arrears arrested

Audio By Vocalize

Police officers arrive at the scene where a house agent killed a tenant over Sh1,500 rent arrears at Nookopir area in Kitengela, Kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

A man linked to the murder of a tenant in Kitengela, Kajiado County, over Sh1,500 rent arrears has been arrested.

The man, a house agent, is said to have fatally assaulted the deceased, who was his tenant, following a dispute over the arrears, in an incident that has sparked outrage among residents.

Identified as Shadrack Sankan Saita, alias Maasai, the suspect was arrested today after voluntarily presenting himself at Kitengela Police Station, where he reportedly sought to make a report claiming that he assaulted another man.

Police officers became suspicious of his account and subsequently took him into custody as investigations into the fatal incident intensified.

A senior police officer at the station confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect had walked into the station seeking to record an occurrence book (OB) report.

"It's true we have him in our custody. The man brought himself to the police station and requested to make a report that he had assaulted another man. That is when we arrested him," the officer said.

Isinya Sub-County Police Commander Simon Lakitali confirmed that the suspect would be arraigned before a Kajiado court on Monday, where he is expected to face a murder charge.

Lakitali expressed shock over the circumstances surrounding the killing, questioning why a dispute involving such a small amount of money would end in the loss of a human life.

"It's very unfortunate. How do you kill someone because of unpaid rent? We should learn to resolve our differences peacefully instead of resorting to violence," said Lakitali.

The police boss appealed to landlords, house agents and tenants to exercise restraint when handling rental disputes, warning residents against taking the law into their own hands.

He urged members of the public to seek lawful channels of resolving disagreements rather than engaging in physical confrontations that could lead to tragic consequences.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Maurice Otieno, reportedly died instantly after being attacked with a hammer during a confrontation with the suspected agent on Friday morning.

According to neighbours who witnessed the disturbing incident, the disagreement began when the agent arrived at the premises and demanded an explanation from Otieno over his failure to clear his October rent arrears amounting to Sh1,500.

Otieno reportedly pleaded with the agent, explaining that he was expecting his salary later in the afternoon and would settle the outstanding rent once he received the money.

However, what initially appeared to be an ordinary disagreement over rent allegedly escalated into a deadly confrontation.

Neighbours told The Standard that the agent briefly left the premises following the disagreement, only to return shortly afterwards allegedly armed with a hammer.

They claimed that the suspect confronted Otieno again before hitting him on the head with the blunt weapon as the two men engaged in a physical struggle.

"The tenant had explained that he did not have the money at that particular moment but had promised to pay in the afternoon after receiving his salary.

We were shocked when the agent returned and the situation turned violent," one of the neighbours said.

Another resident described the incident as horrifying, saying nobody expected a disagreement over such a small amount of money to end in death.

"We heard commotion and shortly afterwards realised that something terrible had happened. The tenant had been attacked and was lying helpless. It was difficult to believe that someone could lose his life over Sh1,500," the neighbour said.

The killing has renewed concerns over the growing tensions between landlords, property agents and tenants, particularly in rapidly expanding residential areas such as Kitengela, where rental housing has become a major source of livelihood for property owners and agents.

Residents said disagreements over rent payments should never be allowed to degenerate into violence, urging property managers to embrace dialogue and follow established legal procedures when dealing with tenants facing financial difficulties.

The arrest of the suspect is expected to provide investigators with an opportunity to establish the events leading to the killing and gather further evidence from witnesses.

For Otieno's family, what began as an ordinary Friday morning has ended in devastating loss, while the community is left grappling with another painful reminder of the consequences of uncontrolled anger and violence.