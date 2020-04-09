Lamb: Let us not forget clean environment as we battle Covid-2019
Energise Africa
The Energise Africa investment platform allows anyone to buy bonds worth £50 or more in African solar businesses. There is protection for your first £100 capital invested, and match funding from major development organisations. The platform has raised £13m of working capital so far. Togolese Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Agency (AT2ER)
In Togo, only 35 per cent of homes have access to electricity. The Togolese Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Agency is working with the private sector to deliver on- and off-grid energy. Subsidies, training and new technology help the initiative target women and the poorest households.
New Energy Nexus Uganda
New Energy Nexus Uganda helps the country’s community-based organisations distribute clean energy products and services including stoves, lights and water filters, bringing them to some of the country’s most marginalised people. New Energy Nexus provides finance, training and a catalogue of products for organisations to buy. Cameroon Gender and Environment Watch (CAMGEW)
Slash and burn agriculture has destroyed large parts of Cameroon’s rainforest. CAMGEW helps local people, particularly women, become bee farmers instead – a more sustainable way of earning a living. CAMGEW provides training, organisation and equipment, and helps farmers sell their honey at a fair price.
Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA)
Informal buses can be uncomfortable, unreliable and dangerous. In Kigali, Rwanda, RURA has replaced informal minibuses with less-polluting, better regulated buses. These offer ‘tap and go’ payment systems and serve more neighbourhoods. Ridership has doubled. ECOnsult
Women-led architecture firm ECOnsult is keeping farm workers in the Egyptian desert cool. Their green village makes use of shading and natural air flows to lower temperatures. These passive cooling techniques are a more sustainable alternative to air conditioning.
