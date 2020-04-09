Apartments best bet as rental returns on the up
SEE ALSO: Housing Finance shuts down loss-making investment unitLangata, Athi River, Kilimani and Ruaka registered the highest returns to investors at 6.8 per cent, 6.7 per cent and 6.3 per cent respectively, boosted by constant demand from Nairobi’s young and working population. According to the report, average rental yields improved marginally in the residential and commercial office sectors to 5.1 per cent and 7.8 per cent respectively from 5 per cent and 7.5 per cent in the last quarter of 2019. The retail sector registered a marginal drop in rental yields to 7.7 per cent in quarter one of this year from 7.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Capital appreciation for land in the Nairobi metropolitan area, the report said, came in at 0.2 per cent. In terms of annual uptake, detached units stood at 18.7 per cent compared to apartments at 19.4 per cent.
SEE ALSO: Why 2019 is a year real estate would like to forgetThe sector was largely constrained by a challenging financial environment that is expected to escalate with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.