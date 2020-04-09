How technology from Malaysia is enabling families afford homes
The company also gets cheap land away from town, but with social amenities to minimise costs. However, the houses are not as big as one would expect with the bedrooms measuring 6.7 feet by 12 feet, just enough to wiggle in after fitting in a standard bed. The living room, which has been constructed in the style of a servant quarter with a kitchen extension measures 13 feet by 12 feet. A single house measures 26 by 14 feet. The firm, which is constructing the second phase of the bungalows, says they fit 30 houses in an acre. The houses don't require plastering with only basic furnishing, fitted before it is handed over to the owner. The fittings include wooden doors, louvres for windows, and lower cabinets for the kitchen. There is also a PVC plastic ceiling and fascia boards to complete the roofing. The firm provides a borehole, which connects water to the taps in the house, and common parking for all the residents of the estate. They are also connected to the power grid with new homeowners provided with token meters. Mr Kanyi says the houses can be an investment for single parents and bachelors. "If you buy this house, it becomes a sort of pension scheme for you," he noted, explaining that at the cost of nearly Sh1 million, you can rent it out for Sh13,000. "In six years, it will recoup your money," he says. For families that require a bigger unit, they can tailor-make three or four-bedroom units according to one's specifications as long as they pay more. Ms Wakaya, who was financed by Tower Sacco under the Kenya Mortgage Finance, says she only deposited a down-payment of Sh200,000. "Instead of paying rent, I am paying my mortgage at the rate of Sh13,000," she says. Building the house requires only two masons. It invests close to established centres, according to Grace Gatimu, a marketing executive of the project. The firm also has two and three-bedroom maisonettes in Mtwapa, Bamburi, Nyali and Ruiru, which cost between Sh1.5 million to Sh4 million.
