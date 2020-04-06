Co-Operative Bank donates Sh100m to combat spread of Covid-19

Co-Operative Bank has donated Sh100 million towards Emergency Fund to beef up State’s preparedness in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement signed by the Group’s Managing Director and CEO Gideon Muriuki, the bank says that the donation is intended to help the government purchase more ventilators. “The Board of Directors and staff of Co-Op Bank is honoured to support with key cash contribution of Sh100m, preferably to be allocated towards purchase of critical ventilators,” the statement reads in part.

SEE ALSO: Co-op Bank sponsors 655 students

“The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest crisis of our time, particularly in the effort to source the critical lifesaving medical supplies and equipment especially ventilators that are short in supply globally.” The lender has commended the efforts by the government, particularly President Uhuru Kenyatta, for constituting the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Committee which it says will play crucial role in helping in fund management. The group has called on other corporate organisations and well-wishers to donate to the Covid-19 kitty to help the country fight the virus.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.