Co-Operative Bank donates Sh100m to combat spread of Covid-19
SEE ALSO: Co-op Bank sponsors 655 students“The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest crisis of our time, particularly in the effort to source the critical lifesaving medical supplies and equipment especially ventilators that are short in supply globally.” The lender has commended the efforts by the government, particularly President Uhuru Kenyatta, for constituting the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Committee which it says will play crucial role in helping in fund management. The group has called on other corporate organisations and well-wishers to donate to the Covid-19 kitty to help the country fight the virus.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.