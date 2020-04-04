No tax holiday for Kisumu traders, County says

Traders in Kisumu will not get any tax exemptions from the county government in the wake of devastating impacts of the coronavirus disease.County Director of Communication Aloice Ager said the county administration had no plans to waive any taxes as the devolved unit has also been hit by the impacts of the virus. “We have closed the markets, and the ‘Stay Home’ order by the Governor (Anyang’ Nyongó) is still on, meaning we have not been collecting revenues,” said Ager. There have been requests by the region’s Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry that the county government waives some taxes to cushion traders.

County KNCCI Chairman Israel Agina said they will be pushing for waivers as businesses have suffered huge losses. “We will expect some waivers on business permits, land rates, among other taxes charged by the county government, as many will not raise the monies due to the prevailing conditions,” said Agina. He said the area was eyeing some big events, and that should they not be cushioned, they may not meet the required standards to compete for the businesses. One such event is the forthcoming Africities Conference in November next year which brings about 10,000 delegates to the lakeside city.

