No tax holiday for Kisumu traders, County says
SEE ALSO: Uhuru’s tax relief will cushion Kenyans and all tradersCounty KNCCI Chairman Israel Agina said they will be pushing for waivers as businesses have suffered huge losses. “We will expect some waivers on business permits, land rates, among other taxes charged by the county government, as many will not raise the monies due to the prevailing conditions,” said Agina. He said the area was eyeing some big events, and that should they not be cushioned, they may not meet the required standards to compete for the businesses. One such event is the forthcoming Africities Conference in November next year which brings about 10,000 delegates to the lakeside city.
