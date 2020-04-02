Dubai's Emaar pauses luxury tower work, as virus adds to real estate woes
He said there would be a "temporary pause" in construction of the tower next to the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which Emaar built. He did not say when work was expected to resume. Construction firms The Il Primo tower is designed to have luxury apartments with four, five and six bedrooms, with prices starting at 19,413,888 dirham (Sh530 million, $5.3 million), Emaar's website said.
Turkey's TAV is among the construction companies involved. Emaar has been selling a range of businesses to focus on property, retail and hospitality.
The developer has been in talks to sell its district cooling business to Dubai's National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed).
