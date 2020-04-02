Export of fresh produce drops by 50 percent
Mr Siele said supermarkets in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Russia were still ordering fresh produce from the country, but getting cargo flights was a big challenge. "People have to eat despite the pandemic and though the exports have dropped by 50 per cent, the fresh produce exporters are doing better unlike the flower farmers," he said. Cancelled flights
Edward Mureu, the proprietor of Naivasha-based Rubi Ranch, said the country is staring at hunger and major job losses in the coming months. He said Kenya Airways and British Airways had cancelled all their flights to EU countries, leading to a crisis in exporting produce.
"For years, we have relied on the two airlines to export our produce and with their closure, we have moved to other carriers that are charging triple the normal prices," he said. Mureu added that he had already been forced to send home 50 per cent of his workforce, meaning a drop in the ranch's production. "The demand in European countries has also dropped sharply due to lockdowns, meaning we have to reduce our production and workforce," he said. Mureu, who grows French beans, broccoli and baby corn, among other produce, called on the government to zero-rate farm inputs and lower the cost of electricity tariffs. "The curfew has also affected us, as workers have to work fewer hours. We also produce for the local market, which could be affected by the current challenges," he said.
One of the workers, Fanice Nasimiyu, said the disease had raised fear and anxiety among the workers who had no other source of livelihood. "Our colleagues have been sent home, production has gone down due to the coronavirus crisis and we do not know the fate our jobs," he said.
