Prudential offers cash and benefits to Covid-19 patients

Prudential Life Assurance Kenya Ltd has offered its customers cash and more benefits in addition to what is covered by their existing policies should they be diagnosed with coronavirus. The firm said its customers who test positive for Covid-19 would be entitled to a lump sum cash payment of Sh10,000. Moreover, the firm noted that any of its customers placed under mandatory quarantine, in an approved government facility, would be eligible for a daily cash benefit of Sh2,500.

SEE ALSO :Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 174

Upon admission to hospital as a result of Covid-19, Sh2,500 is payable for every night spent in hospital. If a customer is admitted to ICU, Sh5,000 per night will be payable. The extended benefits will be available to Prudential customers from April 1, 2020. Prudential Kenya CEO Raxit Soni () said the company has taken key steps to ensure the firm is a partner during the clients’ time of need. Prudential Africa CEO Matt Lilley said the move would reassure customers about protecting health and wellness.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

“We have been delivering promises for over 170 years. I am proud of the measures we are announcing today and know that they will provide our customers with peace of mind,” he said. The insurer will be providing customers, staff and agents with a range of additional Covid-19 insurance cover at no cost.

SEE ALSO :New China virus cases drop for third day as toll passes 1,600

This is in addition to waiving ‘pandemic’ exclusions written into policy language and simplifying procedures and enabling claims to be made via WhatsApp. The insurer is setting up dedicated claims teams that function even if the physical offices are shut – enabling customers to buy insurance without need to meet face- to-face with an agent. Extended cover benefits are included on all existing products. Customers eligible for this benefit include individuals who have policies through sales agents, brokers and agents.

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.