Companies join fight against Corona

Manufacturers around the country have donated essential supplies to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. They include water storage tanks, hand-washing facilities, alcohol-based sanitisers and soaps. The donations are being distributed through the Kenya Association of Manufacturers’ (KAM) regional offices countrywide. KAM Chief Executive Phyllis Wakiaga (pictured) said they were also working with county governments in the drive.

