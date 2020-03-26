Safety: SGR now moves to contain pandemic

The operators of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) have announced stringent measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Africa Star Railway Operation Company Limited (Afristar), which provides service to the SGR, yesterday said in a statement that they would not be allowing more than 60 per cent of passengers per train. Besides providing hand sanitisers and ensuring social distancing, there is a train designated for passengers with higher fever, complete with an isolation area for extreme fevers or suspected cases.

“Everyone on board must wear gloves and face masks and attendants will periodically announce Covid-19 prevention measures through a loud speaker,” reads the statement. The service provider said it had also developed emergency response plans and had been conducting drills geared towards employee preparedness to combat the pandemic. “The operator and the regulator are conducting temperature checks using a non-contact infrared thermometer at stations that attract high volumes of passengers,” the statement read.

All SGR staff are required to provide a daily update of their overall health to ensure they do not pose a risk to colleagues and passengers. In case a staff member travelled abroad and must report to work, the company has enforced the 14-day quarantine rule. “Additionally, expatriates in Kenya are not allowed to travel out of the country,” read the statement.

The operator had issued a directive in January instructing all staff not to travel abroad, while those who had travelled abroad prior to the outbreak were not allowed to travel back to Kenya.

