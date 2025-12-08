×
The Standard

Western Kenya gears for political shift as Khalwale leaves Ruto camp

By Benard Lusigi and Brian Kisanji | Dec. 8, 2025

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale leads Bushiangala residents to protest following claims that they may be forced to vacate their ancestral land following the discovery of gold deposits in Idakho, Ikolomani constituency, on November 12, 2025 . [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]  

In politics, it is often said that there are no permanent enemies or friends, only permanent interests. For Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, however, he has just opened a political battle and enmity with his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

