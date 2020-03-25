When the storm passes

You know how they say that time makes everything better?I certainly hope that next month or week, everything will be back to the way it was. But the fact is that even if things calm down, life will have changed indefinitely. We will be wiser to the lapses in our health systems, we will also know for sure that our businesses aren’t invulnerable, and for those in employment, that the jobs aren’t as secure as you once thought. So when the coronavirus pandemic blows over, it will be time for us to evaluate how we have been doing things and to make the necessary changes we need to make.

SEE ALSO :Will MPs be stopped from moonlighting?

Also, we will be wiser to the knowledge that life can change in an instant and probably live fuller, richer lives. Until then, stay safe and use this slow down time constructively. A peek into our stories will give you ideas of what you can do. You can come up with novel business ideas, get inspiration from the women and men featured, and make resolutions that change your life for the better.

Lock Kenyans home - The Standard Read Now »

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.