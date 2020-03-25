Low income residents get 30-day water bills waiver

Murang'a County Government helps fumigating parts of Murang'a town to stop spread of Covid-19. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Nyeri Water and Sewerage Company has waived water bills for residents of informal settlements in Nyeri town for the next 30 days.In a statement signed by Managing Director Peter Gichaaga, the company said the decision was made following consultation between the national and county governments. The company has also set up free hand washing water points around Nyeri town. Governor Mutahi Kahiga said all Nyeri residents need clean water to maintain high standards of sanitation, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I have directed Nyewasco to waive the water bills for Witemere area residents, which is a highly populated area in the county. This will ensure proper sanitation for all,” he said.Nyeri County Commissioner Lyford Kibaara also visited the area and paid for a prepaid water ATM.

Lock Kenyans home - The Standard Read Now »

“This ATM will ensure that all homes in this area have access to water 24 hours a day for the next 30 days,” Mr Kibaara said. Meanwhile, Kakuzi Limited has partnered with Murang’a County Government to fumigate local market centres to reduce spread of Covid-19. On Sunday, Kakuzi employees teamed up with Murang’a County Government to fumigate Kenol and Kabati markets. Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria who supervised the fumigating exercise called on locals to adhere to directives issued by public health officers. The governor said there was need for partnership to keep the virus at bay. “Murang’a County Government has done a lot to ensure there is 100 per cent compliance to public health requirement,” said the governor. Kakuzi Limited Public Relations Manager Simon Odhiambo said the current efforts are geared towards keeping Covid-19 under control. He said the company had also bought 10 water tanks and bars of soap to be delivered to market centres to encourage hand washing. And two entrepreneurs in Nyeri yesterday donated sanitisers to boda boda operators. Piktuk Sacco founder Gerald Gitahi and his colleague Mwangi Wangui yesterday launched a campaign on health and safety. “This is an effort to volunteer our time and resources to focus on boda boda operators in the county who are unaware on how to protect themselves and their passengers,” he said. Gitahi noted the laid out stringent measures to curb further spread of the Covid-19 virus in the public transport sector by the government had also affected riders who are often in close contact with pillion passengers. “Our campaign is aimed at donating 10 litres of helmet sanitisers to our boda boda riders in Nyeri County at different points within Nyeri town for the next 10 days,” said Gitahi. Mr Wangui said they would volunteer to train boda boda operators and pillion passengers on hygiene and safety.“Many Kenyans still do not know what they should be doing to protect themselves, and in the case of boda boda riders, they may not have access to water and soap while at work,” Wangui said. “All of us need to play a part in sharing our time and resources to help the government curb the spread of this pandemic. As youth, we do not have enough money but we have time, which we can volunteer," he said. Nyeri County has more than 3,000 boda boda riders operating in the towns and villages, and is one of the key modes of transport in the rural areas.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.