Traders sourcing goods from UAE to get interest free loans
SEE ALSO :Small traders hit with new taxes this monthKNCCI president Richard Ngatia said the chamber had entered into a partnership with Sharjah Chamber and would provide interest free Local Purchase Order (LPO) financing for the UAE markets. “The scheme shall provide a credit period for 60-180 days and provide 80-100 per cent credit facility. It shall take 7-10 days to process this facility,” said Mr Ngatia. He was speaking Thursday on behalf of other commerce chambers from various countries including China, Britain, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Estonia. The Jua Kali sector was also represented.
Emergency stimulus At the same time, Ngatia asked the government to create an emergency stimulus fund targeting those depending on daily wages to cushion them from the economic havoc being caused by coronavirus.
SEE ALSO :SMEs reap big from China importsHe said the cash would be distributed for a period of 20 days via mobile money transfer to “marginalised and underserved.” He said that it would encourage those hardest hit to stay at home as per President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive. “We recommend creation of an emergency stimulus fund to be disbursed through a money transfer service to the marginalised and underserved population, this demographic shall be the hardest hit as they depend on daily wages,” he said. “This is to encourage those that earn daily wages and the elderly who do not work to stay at home. Provide them with a stipend for 20 days as we monitor the situation,” he added. Ngatia also asked government to establish a business resilience fund to support core businesses and investments in key sectors such as construction, agribusiness, hospitality and manufacturing.
SEE ALSO :Gikomba fires fuel fury over leaders’ broken promisesHe encouraged local manufacturers to identify alternative suppliers in non-impacted regions of the world to diversify the supply chain. He asked the government to ease import of manufacturing inputs. He further urged county governments to reduce or waive taxes and administrative fees on certain Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and also defer payments for land rates for the next 90 days. To businesses, Ngatia asked businesses to invest in risk management and those in international businesses to invest in insurance and bank guarantees to insure against financial shocks. He said data compiled by the chamber showed a 10 per cent decline in exports from January to March.
