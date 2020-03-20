Mudavadi calls for reduction of taxes to cushion Kenyans

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadihas called on the Government to reduce taxes and regulate prices of essential commodities to cushion citizens from the effects of coronavirus disease. In a statement yesterday, Mudavadi said the global pandemic has dealt an economic blow to the majority of Kenyans, "who are struggling to meet their monthly rent, mortgages, bank loans, monthly bills, and other recurrent concerns." He said the Government should consider a temporary reduction in corporate and personal taxes, as well as taxes on goods classified as essential.

"Blanket extension of time to meet statutory deadlines is also necessary. This includes payment of taxes and licenses or, in the alternative, temporary suspension of penalties arising from late compliance,” said Mudavadi. He further called on the Government to protect food supplies and healthcare services against artificial shortages and unscrupulous manipulation. “Stronger regulatory action to protect the already economically weak majority of Kenyans from unjustifiably high prices and unfair trade practices by unscrupulous business people." Eviction by landlords

Mudavadi said the State should also find means of protecting citizens and businesses from eviction by landlords and against bank loan interests," in these difficult and uncertain times." The former Finance minister also called for financial support for exporters, "who are likely to suffer losses as a result of the sharp decline in their international markets."

"Many of these are in the agricultural sector, which is one of the largest employing sectors in Kenya," read the statement. Mudavadi also called on the Government to ensure the country did not run out of petroleum products. He described the implications of the pandemic as, "a big challenge to all of us as individuals, families, countries and the global community." Mudavadi also hailed the efforts being put in place by the Government to minimise further spread of the disease. "I take note that the positive cases so far reported remain fairly low. I am prayerful that further spread and transmission will be fully arrested. I hail the efforts so far made by President Uhuru Kenyatta in addressing this challenge.

