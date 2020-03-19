Lobby roots for zero-rated household utility bills

Mount Kenya Tenants Association wants the government to zero rate households’ basic utility bills to cushion Kenyans from tough economic times in the wake of the coronavirus scare. The association's Secretary General Josephine Wanyiri said the looming economic recession, arising from a lockdown imposed in some quarters, should inform the government's decision to extend tax rebates to households. “We want the government to consider waiving electricity, water, internet, and land rate bills for the period this Covid-19 scare persists,” she told Home & Away.

"We are headed to a point where many incomes are being cut off. Many families will now be surviving on shoestring budgets and whatever little cash available will only cater for hand to mouth needs," she added. Ms Wanyiri said most economic activities are in disarray even as the government continues to recommend suspension of trading activities in various sectors of the economy “especially those that give a livelihood to low-income earners.” She urged the State to take over most basic utility bills from the family units to lessen their economic burden during this heightened period of global health concerns.

Kenya reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday. Following the announcement, schools and colleges were closed and people asked to work from home.

