Tourism: We should sell our rich past, not the present
Could this explain why our tourist numbers are low? Maybe our numbers go up if we focused more on the past, which is nostalgic. Why would a tourist be interested in staying in a five-star hotel if a clean manyatta is available? Why would they stay in a hotel room watching TV when bull fighting would be more exciting? Traditions dying Modernity brings boring convergence and universal standards. We want to be like the West, rarely the East. Why should a tourist eat ugali using a fork? Why should they take beer using glasses when horns and 'pipes' (rogoreet) are available - remember how the Nandi community used to drink their traditional beer? Our traditions, because of their longevity and uniqueness, would be greater tourist attractions than the Big Five. No country can copy ngurario or tero buru! It is unlikely that the French can copy our mukimo, muthokoi or kimanga cuisine. The same way Brazilians cannot perfectly copy our isikuti or kibata dances. Yet while riding on vague modernity, our traditions and their links to the past are dying. In tourism, modernity will not be an asset, it is a liability. Modernity involves copying what is hard to copy, like cultures. While we can put up a building that resembles any in the West or East, it is hard to copy their culture, mannerism and aspirations. One would have expected that with devolution, counties would focus on their uniqueness to attract visitors and their dollars. Every county has its uniqueness. But it seems the counties are racing to modernity. See the hotels coming up there? Why are their headquarters not inspired by traditional architecture? Narok County headquarters should resemble a manyatta, while Kiambu should design a thingira. One link to the past that we have refused - either deliberately or out of ignorance - to ride on in attracting visitors is our colonial past. I have repeatedly argued that the best revenge against colonialism is to make money out of it. We have neglected the historical houses that Britons, South Africans and other nationalities built when they made Kenya their home. Some of these houses are over 100 years old. Long history Our Coast is renowned for warm weather and fun (raha), not its long history of visitors from Arabs to Persians, Chinese and Indians. Its history is rarely marketed, modernity with the beaches and hotels are better known, more than the narrow streets of Lamu or Gedi Ruins. While Fort Jesus is well known, the story behind it is never told - like why the Portuguese never intermarried with the locals or influence the Swahili. Why did we not preserve one concentration camp during the struggle against colonialism? Tourism has always been a low-lying fruit despite currently bearing the blunt of travel restrictions because of coronavirus. The lull in tourism, which contributes about 10 per cent of global gross domestic product, should give us a chance to reflect on what can be done to bring at least 20 million tourists to Kenya, just like Venice. - The writer is an associate professor at the University of Nairobi
