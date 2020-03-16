Igathe returns to Equity Bank

Polycarp Igathe (Left), with Equity Bank CEO Dr. James Mwangi (Photo, courtesy)

Polycarp Igathe returned to Equity Bank on Monday as Group chief commercial officer soon after resigning from Vivo Energy on Friday.Igathe has a portfolio of an illustrious career in the corporate world and politics He served as the Vice President in charge of Sales and Marketing in Vivo Energy Africa. Before that, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Equity Bank Kenya, between May 2018 and September 2018 when he was later promoted to the Managing director position.Igathe was elected as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s deputy during the 2017 General Election on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Before this he served as managing director Vivo Energy Kenya, before resigning in May 2017, to run for office. He resigned as Deputy Governor of Nairobi County on January 31, 2018, citing lack of trust from his boss Governor Sonko. Perhaps his prowess in the corporate circles is well deserved owing to his vast educational background.

Igathe is a Bachelor of Arts in economics and sociology graduate from the University of Nairobi and is a graduate of Strathmore University's Advanced Management Programme with IESE Business School in Spain.

