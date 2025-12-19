×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Gatundu weeps for a generation of sons who see their future in drinking day and night

By Peter Kimani | Dec. 19, 2025

I have been on the move over the last few weeks, because I’m obsessed like that, and some of the vivid trips started mid last week. I returned to the village from whence I came to bury the dead, as has been the case in recent months.

But this hit home particularly deep because it was a nephew who departed at the tender age of 45. He was a grandfather already, several times over, because his daughters have borne their own daughters, which means I am a great grandfather already!

Despite the funereal gloom, the trip was quite uplifting: the sun was shining, not scorching; the road to Gatundu is newly carpeted and seamless; the trees that line the roads are in full splendour after the recent rains.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ichaweri, the fabled symbol of Kenya’s independence, the homestead that has produced two of Kenya’s five presidents in 63 years, had a meretricious veneer around it. It was spotlessly clean, almost sterile, but no motion whatsoever. Not a sign of life.

We soon got to Gatundu township and sought directions from a passer-by. “See, see that road, that murram road over there,” the man stuttered, staggering close enough to the car’s window so I could pick his alcohol-laced breath. “There, where the small truck is standing…” It was 11am.

The young-old man that we had come to bury was mtu wa rodi (man of the road), because he operated a TukTuk.

He had taken to the tipple, too, it was whispered, and the preacher spoke candidly about the perils of a generation that sees no hope out of their squalor.

At 9pm, at the last stop before my departure, I was accosted by a young man who purported to be a clansman. He, too, was inebriated. A few questions later, I reckoned he was a neighbour, not a relation, but I guess in the village we are all related, one way or the other.

The young man asked for Sh70. Very precise. I established that was the price of a methanol-based concoction. One was enough to knock you off for several days. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gatundu Alcoholism Ichaweri Kenya’s Presidents
.

Latest Stories

Why Nairobi Water is pushing for increased water bills
Why Nairobi Water is pushing for increased water bills
Nairobi
By Brian Ngugi
35 mins ago
Human trafficking networks hiring fighters for Russian army change tactics
National
By Vincent Achuka
58 mins ago
Why turning Kenya into a construction site won't deliver lasting economic returns
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Nairobi Water is pushing for increased water bills
By Brian Ngugi 35 mins ago
Why Nairobi Water is pushing for increased water bills
Trump-Ruto setback: Court freezes whole Sh348b US-Kenya deal
By Kamau Muthoni 58 mins ago
Trump-Ruto setback: Court freezes whole Sh348b US-Kenya deal
High Court puts judges' removal petitions on hold
By Kamau Muthoni 58 mins ago
High Court puts judges' removal petitions on hold
Hospital ordered to pay woman Sh3 million for ovaries removal
By Fred Kagonye 58 mins ago
Hospital ordered to pay woman Sh3 million for ovaries removal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved