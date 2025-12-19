Fashion enthusiasts in Malindi to explore opportunities

Models showcase their talents in summer resort wear for the coast at the Malindi Moda fashion show in Malindi town, Kilifi County. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

The tourism industry in Kilifi County's Malindi town has started experiencing new trends with fashion enthusiasts pitching tents to tap into the sector.

This week the Malindi Moda fashion show was held at Lions Luxury Eco Resort and Spa, where seven designers showcased their talent and fashions to tourists and residents.

"If people can travel to Milan for the Malindi fashion show and people can travel to France for Paris fashion, why not travel to Malindi for the Malindi Moda?" said Imendle Vadazs.

Ms Vadazs, the founder of the Malindi Moda Fashion Show, said the exhibition seeks to encourage fashion designers and act as a tourist attraction activity in Malindi town.

"I am working with designers from Kenya who are doing handmade, investors such as the art gallery, and we posted some of our products, and people were asking ‘hapa ni wapi’, and that is why we want to make the Malindi Moda a big event,” she said.

MS Vadazs added that Malindi had a lot to offer its residents and tourists when it came to fashion, traditional wear and culture.

“I am using Malindi Moda to market Malindi as a tourism destination of choice to fashion enthusiasts, and I want this place to be the next fashion hub of Kenya, and I am very glad that President William Ruto launched the HAPA NI WAPI so that everyone can market their places,” she added.

Her sentiments were echoed by Christine Omollo, the Creative Director of Tomollo Fashions, with its base in Nairobi, who said that they joined other fashion designers and artists to showcase their talents and also market Malindi as a fashion destination.

“This is the second time that we are showing at Malindi Moda, and it shows the standards are high, and it shows how big this event is,” she said.

Tommaso Menini, a local investor, said that Malindi had a rich cultural heritage that the fashion industry had ventured into; hence, it was being used as an attraction to visitors.

“Malindi has been significant and relevant for hundreds of years, and we were banking on a location with a rich cultural heritage, and that is why we invested here, and anything that is trying to put Malindi on the map is worth investing in,” he said.