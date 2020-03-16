Kata urges public to be calm

The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (Kata) has urged Kenyans to remain calm amidst reports of the first diagnosed case of coronavirus. Kata Chief Executive Agnes Mucuha said Kenyans should follow directives issued by the Ministry of Health to help stop the spread of the highly contagious disease that has so far infected at least 130,000 globally and claimed more than 4,600 lives. “We urge the public to take every precaution as they go about their business to avoid the risk of spreading the disease further. We are confident in the measures that are in place by the government to control the spread of the disease,” said Ms Mucuha (pictured).

The government, she added, is fully prepared, following the issue closely and has set up mitigation measures to ensure safety of its citizens. Mucuha further urged the public to avoid spreading rumours through social media.

