Why young people deserve a bigger role in Kenya's political leadership

If Christian political leaders read their Bibles well, they would pay closer attention to the young people rising on Kenya’s political scene. They would not dismiss them as “broilers” or “forty.” They would recognise something larger: a divine interruption, a prophetic announcement of a new era. Young people are not strangers to God’s story. They are among its principal characters, and Scripture is crowded with the underestimated and overlooked whom God entrusted with assignments bigger than their years.