Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Construction must be accompanied by accountability

By Editorial | Nov. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Six people are dead after another building under construction collapsed along Mombasa Road. Another four were killed yesterday when a wall collapsed on them.

Their deaths are an indictment of a construction sector in which safety checks and the protection of workers and the public too often come second to the rush to build.

The two tragedies are more disturbing because they occurred barely a month after a similar building collapse in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

When disasters recur in quick succession, the question cannot be limited to what went wrong at one site. The country must ask why safeguards meant to prevent such failures are not working.

Witnesses said it was raining when the Mombasa road building caved in at about 8am, trapping workers beneath the rubble. Eye witnesses said rescue teams took about an hour to arrive. The account captures the terror of the collapse and the vulnerability of people working and trading around construction sites.

Nairobi City County Fire and Rescue Commander Bramwel Simiyu said preliminary reports indicated that the top slab had collapsed while workers were on site. The cause must be established through a thorough, independent investigation. The public deserves more than a preliminary explanation.

Investigators must establish whether approved plans were followed, the structure properly inspected and workers adequately protected.

Kenya has laws, building standards and institutions charged with regulating construction. Yet repeated collapses raise serious questions about enforcement, coordination and accountability. Approvals on paper mean little if inspections are irregular, violations ignored or officials look away.

Developers and contractors who cut corners must face consequences, as must regulators who fail in their duties.

County governments, the National Construction Authority and other agencies must stop operating as disconnected offices. They should inspect projects throughout construction, not merely at approval or after tragedy strikes.

Work on unsafe sites must be halted, and structural designs and inspection reports opened to scrutiny. Safety rules must apply equally to influential developers and small contractors. Workers must be able to report unsafe conditions without fear of losing their jobs. Protective equipment, safe working procedures and emergency plans are not optional costs; they are basic obligations. Neighbouring traders and residents also deserve protection from poorly secured sites.

The six lives lost  on Mombasa Road and the four in Kileleshwa must not become another statistic followed by silence. A credible investigation, public findings, prosecutions where warranted and stronger inspections are the minimum response.

Kenya cannot keep celebrating a construction boom while burying its victims. Development is measured not by how quickly buildings rise, but by whether people can build, work and live around them safely.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Collapsed Buildings
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's water troubles is a crisis of leadership and imagination
Kenya's water troubles is a crisis of leadership and imagination
Opinion
By Bruno Otiato
1 hr ago
Parliament hosts summit, State of Nation address
Politics
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
Leopards claw Sultans to close in on league top spot
Sports
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Where are they? Kin of missing Kenyans cling to fading hope
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Where are they? Kin of missing Kenyans cling to fading hope
Power brokers Ruto banks on in bid to inherit Raila's constituency
By James Omoro 2 hrs ago
Power brokers Ruto banks on in bid to inherit Raila's constituency
How a song, a running order and rival camps exposed ODM divisions
By Clifford Derrick 2 hrs ago
How a song, a running order and rival camps exposed ODM divisions
Uhuru says Raila won in 2022 polls, why did he hand power to Ruto?
By Clifford Derrick 2 hrs ago
Uhuru says Raila won in 2022 polls, why did he hand power to Ruto?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved