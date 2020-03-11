How to get into the salon business
The salon business is all about creating an experience for the client. When one creates a better experience in comparison to other competitors, the existing clients will almost always spread the word through word of mouth. This is your greatest marketing tool. 2. Seek to grow gradually Growth in the salon business should be gradual. One needs to first grow and stabilise the first business such that it can support other expansions over time. In most cases, revenue from the first salon supports the others and its cash flow can help you access credit facilities. 3. Don't deviate from the company's ethos The salon business, just like any other business is marred with its own set of challenges. But despite the hurdles that come with the business, always stick to the original company ethos that were established during establishment. 4. Have a specific target audience It is vital to establish the salon business based on your core target clientele. The target clientele informs the kind of services offered as well as the prices to be charged.
