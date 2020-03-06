Five banks forfeit Sh385m to prosecution fund in deferred prosecution deal
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The CEOs had been accused of facilitating the NYS scam by receiving about Sh3.5 billion believed to have been stolen from the State agency. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) had earlier revealed penalties it slapped on each of the five banks. KCB Group was fined Sh149.5 million for handling Sh639 million from NYS suspects. The fine was 23.3 per cent of the illicit cash. Equity was ordered to pay Sh89.5 million for aiding the transfer of Sh886 million. The penalty represented 10.1 per cent of the NYS cash. Standard Chartered paid Sh77.5 million despite receiving the largest sum of Sh1.6 billion. DTB was fined Sh56 million or 34.5 per cent of the Sh162 million it received, the largest disgorgement rate among the five banks. Co-op Bank paid the smallest fine of Sh20 million, or 7.6 per cent of the Sh263 million NYS deposits it received. CBK inspected the banks and discovered apart from administrative lapses in the internal anti-money laundering controls, there was possible criminal culpability due to violation of Proceeds of Crime and Anti-money Laundering Act (POCAMLA). “Subsequently, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations conducted investigations regarding criminal culpability and forwarded files relating to the aforementioned commercial banks to my office,” said Haji. He said there was sufficient evidence against the banks and officials for violating various provisions of POCAMLA, including failure to maintain effective programmes against money laundering and failure to ensure due diligence on some of their account holders. “Each of the banks, through their respective legal representatives, wrote to us requesting to cooperate and resolve the matters in lieu of prosecution,” said Haji, who spoke in his office in the presence of the five CEOs. Haji said he considered the requests in line with the decision to prosecute and the need to apply alternatives, hence the decision to enter into DPA. “In addition to the penalties and as part of the agreements, the banks committed to review and implement a number of corrective measures. They undertook to, among other things, review their Know Your Customer compliance status and ensure proper supporting documentation for customer transactions,” said Haji.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.