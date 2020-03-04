More trouble for struggling Chemelil Sugar Factory over workers deductions
SEE ALSO :How layoffs ate Sh3b from NSSFAn inspection assessment report by NSSF in court indicated that Nyangweso failed to pay the arrears and fine, which amounted to Sh33.9 million. He denied the charges and is out on a Sh1 million bond On Wednesday however, Chris Ayieko, a lawyer representing the MD told the court that they had started negotiations with NSSF.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We are negotiating with NSSF and we are requesting to be given another date,” said Ayieko. The prosecution has lined up five witnesses to testify against the miller and its MD with its hearing now pushed to April 9, 2020.
SEE ALSO :Depressed market dims NSSF’s plan to sell Hazina PlazaThe suit comes at a time when the miller has restarted its operations more than a year after it closed down under huge debts and cane shortage. The closure of the factory had affected more than 20,000 contracted farmers from Nandi and Kisumu regions who supply cane to the miller and businesses in neighbouring towns.
