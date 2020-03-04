Kenya suspends flights from Italy

Flights from Verona and Milan Italy will not touchdown in Kenya because the mentioned cities in the North of Italy have cases of Coronavirus infection.The directive came of a temporary ban by the government that took effect on Tuesday. "Following Consultations with the Italian Embassy and Stake Holders, the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (NERCC) has concluded that flights from the North of Italy, specifically Verona and Milan which usually has direct chartered flights to our coast be suspended effective March 3, 2020," read a statement from the Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna.

Milan and Verona have high number of chattered flights particularly to the coast of Kenya. The President through an Executive Order last week said the NERCC will coordinate Kenya's preparedness, prevention and response to the threat of the disease. NERCC says the prevailing cases of coronavirus infections in Italy could affect Kenyans, and it was only reasonable to have inbound planes stopped for a while. The Committee will continue to monitor the situations and purpose changed as the situation evolves.

This comes days after Southern China Airlines was also put on a temporary ban by the High Court. Also put on hold, was the Members of Parliament 11-day travel plan to New York.

This is after a case of the deadly virus was confirmed in the City. However even with the prevailing threats, the Centre for Disease Control Kenya (CDC), says that Kenya has managed to improve the capacity of dealing with any eventualities.

