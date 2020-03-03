No charge registered: KPA MD Daniel Manduku released
SEE ALSO :KPA boss arrested in cargo clearance dealManduku, together with KRA Commissioner of Customs and Border Control Kevin Safari and others are alleged to have conspired to Gazette the Nairobi Inland Cargo Terminal as KPA facility yet it did not meet the requirements. They were arraigned on Tuesday to face abuse of office, breach of trust and neglect of official duty charges. The two were however released after the judge found that no charge has been registered.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.