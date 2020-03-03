No charge registered: KPA MD Daniel Manduku released

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku.

High Court on Tuesday orders release of Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) failed to produce a charge sheet.Manduku was on Monday arrested and grilled at the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road. DCI boss George Kinoti said the KPA boss has been arrested in fresh corruption probe and not the ongoing cases against him. “He has been arrested following ongoing investigations on fresh graft allegations,” said Kinoti.

Manduku , together with KRA Commissioner of Customs and Border Control Kevin Safari and others are alleged to have conspired to Gazette the Nairobi Inland Cargo Terminal as KPA facility yet it did not meet the requirements. They were arraigned on Tuesday to face abuse of office, breach of trust and neglect of official duty charges. The two were however released after the judge found that no charge has been registered.

