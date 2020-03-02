Poultry project to help farmers harvest one million eggs monthly
She said the county will give free chicken feeds to farmers for the first six months, then farmers will be buying quality feeds at a subsidised price from the factory to reduce cost of production and become competitive in the egg market. "Farmers will sell their eggs through Kirinyaga Investment Development Authority (Kida), the county organ responsible for promoting and marketing of the county's investments. Kida has sourced for markets in public and private institutions and businesses," she said. The governor added that the poultry project was an end-to-end programme that will ensure farmers get a guaranteed income since the county will market their products. "The poultry project is an alternative income generating activity aimed at improving the livelihoods of Kirinyaga people mainly through women. The project will enable them take care of the needs of their families. It will also help them pay school fees for their children," she said. To ensure the project is successful and that the layers realise optimum production, the county government has attached a veterinary and a livestock extension officer to each of the group projects. The officers will give the necessary technical advice such as how to feed the birds and administer vaccines.
