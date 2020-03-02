Poultry project to help farmers harvest one million eggs monthly

Members of Wisdom Kathaka Self Help Group prepare their poultry house in readiness to receive their chicks for mass egg production project. [Joseph Muchiri/Standard]

Poultry farmers in Kirinyaga County have benefited from chicken houses with a capacity of 40,000 layers.The project by the county government and the World Bank through the National Agricultural Rural Inclusive Growth Project aims at empowering farmers to produce one million eggs worth Sh10 million monthly. Some 32 community interest groups composed of 1,110 households benefited from the modern chicken houses that are well-ventilated and shielded from the elements of weather. Each group will rear 1,250 layers. Extension officers project that each group will earn around Sh8, 000 per month from eggs and will still have time to engage in other economic activities since chicken rearing does not take a lot of time. Speaking while inspecting some of the chicken houses, Governor Anne Waiguru said each of the groups will get chicks this month while the first batch of eggs is expected six months thereafter. Ms Waiguru exuded confidence that the project will fill the deficit on local egg production that makes Kenya import eggs from neighbouring countries such as Uganda.

She said the county will give free chicken feeds to farmers for the first six months, then farmers will be buying quality feeds at a subsidised price from the factory to reduce cost of production and become competitive in the egg market. "Farmers will sell their eggs through Kirinyaga Investment Development Authority (Kida), the county organ responsible for promoting and marketing of the county’s investments. Kida has sourced for markets in public and private institutions and businesses," she said. The governor added that the poultry project was an end-to-end programme that will ensure farmers get a guaranteed income since the county will market their products. “The poultry project is an alternative income generating activity aimed at improving the livelihoods of Kirinyaga people mainly through women. The project will enable them take care of the needs of their families. It will also help them pay school fees for their children," she said. To ensure the project is successful and that the layers realise optimum production, the county government has attached a veterinary and a livestock extension officer to each of the group projects. The officers will give the necessary technical advice such as how to feed the birds and administer vaccines.

