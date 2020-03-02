Depressed market dims NSSF’s plan to sell Hazina Plaza
The State-run pension scheme bought the building in 1994 at Sh450 million. Experts, however, differed on its valuation after the property gained only Sh130 million in 26 years. NSSF valuers had initially put it at Sh530 million. Knight Frank Managing Director Ben Woodhams said the valuation "all sounds above board and sensible to me". But Himaya Heights Investment Chief Executive Kimani Thambo, who is based in Mombasa, said the building would be a hard sell, and equated its disposal to "finding an antelope in the Indian Ocean". "It might have achieved its value from when it was bought, but it is valueless now. It has been tested and failed," said Mr Thambo. He further observed that despite its strategic location, a combination of factors means it would take over a year to sell. In his estimation, the more likely prospective buyers are international investors or educational institutions. Thambo noted that the directive to transport goods from Mombasa via rail had heavily impacted businesses in the county, including property. "Mombasa is no longer the business hub it used to be and there's no light at the end of the tunnel," he said. He advised prospective buyers to go for low-end property due to hurdles in their disposal. Pension schemes have also begun disposing of properties to comply with investment guidelines set by the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA). However, this is proving difficult owing to a distressed property market. NSSF has more than Sh30 billion worth of properties.
