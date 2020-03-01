World Bank partners with procurement institute on training

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) and the World Bank have partnered to jointly train procurement specialists to promote efficiency in management of projects funded by the bank.Speaking during a workshop at a Mombasa hotel on Friday, newly-elected KISM Chairman John Karani said developing skills in the procurement professionals sector was a necessary exercise in ensuring members deliver on World Bank projects. “It is in line with our agenda to deliver more effective regulations and professionalism through implementation of the supply chain management chain,” he said. Mr Karani said procurement professionals would be better equipped to adapt new frameworks to implement donors’ requirements if they are well trained. “It is our hope this programme will position the country as a centre of excellence and a hub for the provision of professional training to update professional supply management practitioners throughout Africa on cutting edge techniques,” he said. The World Bank rolled out a new procurement framework in July 2016 to enhance service delivery and improve public investment.

KISM has in the past partnered with the bank to provide training. The workshop last week incorporated training programmes developed under the new procurement framework. The first installment of the continuous programme, which was dubbed Training of Trainers, was held in Kigali, Rwanda and was fully sponsored by the World Bank. There have been subsequent trainings conducted by KISM. Karani said the main goal of the programme is for the bank to transfer knowledge, capacity and capability to KISM so that it can create a hub of specialists who will train others locally, regionally and internationally. “The most important aspect of this exercise it for our members who receive the training to work towards ‘practitionalising’ the process of updating members with skills and passing it to others,” he said. The workshop targeted senior mid-level and other officials involved in the implementation of projects funded directly or indirectly by the World Bank. There has been a concerted push to have ministries, departments, agencies and public sector entities develop greater efficiency in conducting, monitoring and reporting procurement or loans provided by international financing institutions.

