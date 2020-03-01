Isiolo sets off Sh8.9b UK urban programme

A flooded Isiolo town during heavy rains last year due to poor drainage. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Isiolo Town is set to benefit from a Sh8.9 billion fund under a United Kingdom programme for upgrading of 121 municipalities around the country.The town hosted the launch of the Sustainable Urban Economic Development Programme (Sued) on Thursday which was also attended by senior county executives. The programme is funded by the UK Department for International Development. Fittingly, perhaps, Isiolo was picked despite being in the far-flung part of the country and having inadequate urban necessities. “Isiolo is the first municipality in Kenya to have a municipal-based urban and economic growth strategy that will guide its future development,’’ said Communications, Knowledge Management and Learning Manager at Sued, Louisa Ssennyonga in a statement. In the first year, according to Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti, the municipality will get Sh800 million for beautification of Isiolo town that will include gardens and planting of trees to attract visitors to its tourism sites. Others include solving the chronic drainage problem in the town.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

“Isiolo can now bring together stakeholders to collectively decide on the economic future and growth trajectory for the municipality. “The plan serves as an advisory document that builds on existing work and priorities identified in the Isiolo County Integrated Development Plan as well as the Capital Investment Plan,” said the statement by Sued. “It has helped the municipality prioritise the economic activities and climate resilient infrastructure that will maximise the development of sustainable economic future for the municipality.” Isiolo qualified as it identified retail and trade, agriculture and tourism as key sectors for infrastructure development and value chain opportunities.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.