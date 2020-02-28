20 kilometres of roads to be tarmacked ahead of Madaraka day

Kisii Governor James Ongwae (center) leads National Government officials on a tour of Gusii Stadium. [Sammy Omingo/Standard)

Kisii town is set to receive major infrastructural facelift, including 20 kilometers of tarmacked roads, as it prepares to host the 57th national Madaraka Day celebrations.A government report by several agencies, including the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kera) and Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura), also indicates that three primary schools around Kisii town will have their playgrounds, covering a total of 26,900 square metres, improved to accommodate more than 1,050 vehicles. The organising committee, comprising county officials and those in the Presidential Delivery Unit, has already visited major roads and structures that are either set for a total overhaul or facelift. Gusii Stadium, which will host the event, will have its roads tarmacked. Kura will do repairs in the entire town, put in drain covers, repaint and reinstate bollards and mark all parking spaces. Key access roads within Kisii town set for a total overhaul include Nyamataro-Daraja Moja (5.4km), the Nyatieko-Nyambera stretch (1.24km) and Daraja Mbili-Industrial Road (0.5km). They are being done by China Henan International Cooperation Ltd and are set for completion at the end of the first week of May. Kera will handle Menyikwa-Riamasagara Road (7km) and Bobaracho-Nuyataro Road (3.2km) works.

Project resident engineer James Mageto told the organising committee that despite the heavy rains, all major earth works would be completed by next month. “We will do all our best to ensure that the roads are done to standard within the said period.” The company will also fast track the re-carpeting of Kisii-Suneka Road ahead of works, maintain diversions and put up proper signage along the road that connects to the Suneka Airstrip. Other works to be done by Kura include the 4.53km Kisii bypass that will be completed at the beginning of April. Kenya Power will also repair and reinstate lighting in the central business district with 195 solar lights, seven high masts and 311 street lights. Governor James Ongwae and County Commissioner Stephen Kehara said they remain optimistic that the earmarked works would be completed with the set time-frame. According to Mr Kehara, it would be a major boost for Kisii town residents. “Other than cohesion, such national events help spruce up our towns and adjacent markets.” In 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that two out of Kenya’s three national days be hosted on a rotational basis by counties outside Nairobi. President Kenyatta said this is aimed at boosting national cohesion and integration. The three events are Madaraka Day (June 1), Mashujaa Day (October 20) and Jamhuri Day (December 12).

