20 kilometres of roads to be tarmacked ahead of Madaraka day
Project resident engineer James Mageto told the organising committee that despite the heavy rains, all major earth works would be completed by next month. "We will do all our best to ensure that the roads are done to standard within the said period." The company will also fast track the re-carpeting of Kisii-Suneka Road ahead of works, maintain diversions and put up proper signage along the road that connects to the Suneka Airstrip. Other works to be done by Kura include the 4.53km Kisii bypass that will be completed at the beginning of April. Kenya Power will also repair and reinstate lighting in the central business district with 195 solar lights, seven high masts and 311 street lights. Governor James Ongwae and County Commissioner Stephen Kehara said they remain optimistic that the earmarked works would be completed with the set time-frame. According to Mr Kehara, it would be a major boost for Kisii town residents. "Other than cohesion, such national events help spruce up our towns and adjacent markets." In 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that two out of Kenya's three national days be hosted on a rotational basis by counties outside Nairobi. President Kenyatta said this is aimed at boosting national cohesion and integration. The three events are Madaraka Day (June 1), Mashujaa Day (October 20) and Jamhuri Day (December 12).
